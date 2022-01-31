Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh has revealed that ITV's hit game show, The Chase, almost didn't get made after he challenged the chasers to a quiz.

MORE: Meet Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh's wife Donna Derby

Speaking on Capital FM on Monday morning, the actor told radio hosts Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby that he told chasers Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace that if he beat them in a game, the series would be made.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barney Walsh shares Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video

He said: "I've got to fess up. When we first did the job, the only two chasers that were first there were The Beast and The Dark Destroyer and we were doing an office run through, and this is to get the job up and running. I said, 'This is ludicrous. These questions are so easy,' and they said, 'Well, do you think you could beat the chaser?' I said, 'If I beat the chaser, we will make a series.'

MORE: Who is Barney Walsh's famous model girlfriend?

MORE: Breaking Dad: viewers all have the same complaint about new series

"They said, 'Alright, then,' because they thought the general public wouldn't be able to beat these gurus and I went, 'I'll definitely beat them. If I can beat them, we will make the series.'

Bradley hosts ITV game show The Chase

Bradley then went on to confess that he actually cheated whilst playing against the professional quizzers. He explained: "What they didn't realise was the sheets with the questions and the answers on were lying face down on my end of the desk and I could see the print through it and read the answers backwards and I read them.

"So every time they came in on the head to head as if they were at the table, I smashed both of them. As I walked away, I took the piece of paper and put it on the other table so no one saw it. So I actually cheated."

Bradley is currently appearing in Breaking Dad with his son Barney

Bradley appeared on the radio show with his son Barney to promote the new series of ITV's travel series, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, which continues on Monday at 8pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.