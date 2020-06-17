Meet Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh's wife: find out everything you need to know about Donna Derby Donna Derby and Bradley have been married since 1998

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back on our screens with a Breaking Dad special, which looks at the best of their adventures from season one and two. However, like the rest of us, the presenter is unable to travel and is spending his time in lockdown with his lovely wife, Donna Derby.

READ: Find out everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's daughter Hayley

Find out everything you need to know about the matriarch of the Walsh family, and fingers crossed we get to meet her the next time Bradley and his son Barney go on their travelling adventures!

Who is Donna Derby?

Donna is a choreographer and a former dancer, and is well known for appearing in the music video for Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer, which she previously danced with Holly Willoughby to for a funny Instagram post. At the time, Holly captioned the brilliant clip: "Me and the original Robert Palmer Girl babe Donna... Who happens to be Bradley Walsh wife!"

She has also worked as a choreographer on Miss World, which also happens to be presented by her son, Barney. She also appeared in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987 to 1988.

When did Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby marry?

Bradley and Donna tied the knot back in 1997 and so have been together for 22 years! The pair share one son, 22-year-old Barney, and Bradley has a 37-year-old daughter, Hayley, from a previously relationship.

Donna regularly attends red carpet events with her husband, and recently made an appearance in one of his Instagram videos as he celebrated the New Year with his family. The caption read: "Happy New Year Instas. Me and Joey will see you all in 2019. Be happy and healthy. Lots of love Bradders."

Meet Barney Walsh

Bradley and Donna's son Barney is a TV presenter, and stars with his dad in a travel show that sees the pair take a road trip around America while forcing Bradley to reluctantly try out new things, with this series including drag racing and water jet boarding!

READ: Bradley Walsh: Age, net worth, height and more facts about the ITV star

Barney has a great relationship with Donna as well as his dad, and previously joked that he is a 'mummy's boy' on Instagram. In a post wishing his mum a happy birthday, he wrote: "Happy birthday to the best mum in the universe! Love you all the world."