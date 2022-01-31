Meet the cast of The Woman in the House The Netflix series landed over the weekend

Not only does Netflix's new drama probably have the longest title on the platform to date, but it also has a fantastic cast and intriguing plot.

MORE: Netflix's The Woman in the House ending explained

If you enjoyed thrillers such as The Girl on the Train and Amy Adams' film The Woman in the Window – then the story of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window might sound familiar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release trailer for The Woman in the Window...

The Woman in the House… parodies these classic psychological thrillers. The series, which has The Good Place's Kristen Bell leading the cast, is described as a darkly comedic show which pokes fun at these tropes, but certainly doesn't fall short of its own mystery. Want to know more about the cast? Meet the stars below...

Kristen Bell as Anna

As mentioned, Kristen Bell leads the way as main character Anna. Anna is recently split from her husband so is struggling with heartbreak and numbs the breakdown of her marriage with the use of wine and pills.

Once a young artist, she now sits in her home looking out the window, when suddenly she witnesses a murder – at least, she thinks she does. Viewers will be familiar with Kristen thanks to her role in The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars.

Kristen Bell as Anna

Michael Ealy as Douglas

Douglas is Anna's ex-husband. The pair split because of their difficult past, but Douglas still has love for Anna. Fans will recognise actor Michael Ealy from his work on Think Like a Man, Barbershop and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

MORE: Bridgerton star Ruby Barker talks future of show - and we're intrigued!

MORE: All of Us Are Dead: viewers saying same thing about major new Netflix series

Douglas is Anna's ex-husband

Tom Riley as Neil

Neil is Anna's new neighbour, who has moved in from across the road with his young daughter, Emma. Tom is perhaps best-known for portraying Leonardo di Vinci in Da Vinci's Demons, but he has also starred in The Nevers, Dark Heart and Ill Behaviour.

Tom Riley plays Neil

Samsara Yett as Emma

Emma is Neil's adorable nine-year-old daughter. Anna is instantly drawn to her when they move in across the road as Emma reminds her of her own daughter. Samsara Yett is new to acting given she's only nine, but has already starred in Don't Look Up and The Flight Attendant.

Emma is Neil's daughter who lives across the street from Anna

Mary Holland as Sloane

Sloane is Anna's best friend who has been nothing but loyal to her over the years. She also owns a local art gallery, perhaps explaining how she and former artist Anna met. Sloane often finds herself picking Anna up and encouraging her to put her life back together. Mary Holland has previous credits in Happiest Season, Hoops and Robbie.

Sloane is Anna's best friend

Cameron Britton as Buell

Cameron Britton plays the role of Anna's handyman, Buell. He's often on hand to help Anna in times of need. Audiences will recognise Cameron from his previous work in Mindhunter, Manhunt and The Umbrella Academy.

MORE: Did you spot this The Witcher star in Harry Potter?

MORE: Netflix star Lana Condor engaged to long-time boyfriend Anthony de la Torre

Buell is played by Mindhunter star Cameron Britton

Shelley Hennig as Lisa

Lisa is described as "sweet and sexy" but someone who perhaps has more to her than meets the eye. She's played by the actress Shelley Hennig, who previously appeared in Ouiji, When We First Met and Teen Wolf.

Anna becomes suspicious of Lisa

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Rex

Rex soon befriends Anna and they strike up an unlikely friendship. Bejamin Levy Aguilar has previously appeared in Filthy Rich, Before the Dawn and Chicago PD.

Rex and Anna become close

Christina Anthony as Detective Lane

Detective Lane is the officer put in charge of investigation the crime Anna claims she was witness to. She's no nonsense and straight talking and is, at first, dismissive of Anna's story. But soon, she wants to get to the bottom of what's going on.

Christina Anthony also stars in the show

Christina Anthony is the actress behind the detective, who has appeared in Mixed-ish, Kenan and Key and Peele.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.