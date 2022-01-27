Did you spot this The Witcher star in Harry Potter? From witch to sorceress!

The Witcher season two was released back in December, but viewers are still loving the immensely popular fantasy series – with many eagle-eyed fans spotting that a major cast member once appeared in three Harry Potter films – did you spot her?

In The Witcher, Anna Shaffer plays Triss Merigold, a Temerian sorceress who looks to Geralt to help her cure the princess of Temeria, and asks him to stay with her, which he refuses, telling her that she deserves better.

While fans adore Triss on the show, Anna's character in Harry Potter had a slightly different reception. In the final three films, Half Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows part I and II, Anna plays Romilda Vane, a classmate of Harry, Ron and Hermione's who has a crush on Harry, and spikes a box of chocolates with love potion, which Ron accidentally eats.

Did you recognise her?

Speaking about Anna's appearance in the series, one person wrote: "I'm in love with Romilda Vane... *cough* Triss!!" Another person added: "Just found out that the actress of Triss in #TheWitcher was also Romilda Vane in Harry Potter." A third person tweeted: "The moment when I realised Triss is Romilda Vane and why I kept looking at her like this chick is familiar."

Viewers have been loving the series so much that they are already desperate to watch season three, and they are in luck!

Anna played Romilda

It was announced that season three was in the works back in September 2021, with the official Twitter account reading: "We can officially announce The Witcher Season three, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher."

