Netflix star Lana Condor engaged to long-time boyfriend Anthony de la Torre

Netflix actress Lana Condor is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Anthony de la Torre. The 24-year-old and Anthony have been dating since they were teenagers, and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star revealed on Friday that he had dropped to one knee and proposed.

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," Lana captioned the post. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere." She continued: "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

The ring was designed by Anthony who worked with a Vietnamese female-owned company called Paris Jewelers.

Lana thanked him for acknowledging "how important it was to me that he'd collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring", sharing that it "is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is".

"I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over," she ended.

"I am so so so happy for you guys. My heart is bursting! CONGRATULATIONS!!!" commented Jenny Han, whose series of books were adapted for Netflix by Jenny and Lana.

Lana shared the news with fans

Stars including Kat McNamara, OIivia Munn and Sunisa Lee also all shared their love and congratulations.

In a video Lana shared of the moment, she was in floods of tears as she was overcome with emotion following the proposal. "I love you," she said to Anthony, who was behind the camera.

"That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife," Anthony captioned his own post.

The pair met in 2015 at an Emmy reception for nominees, and have two pet pooches together, Emmy and Timmy. Lana recently made her musical debut singing alongside Anthony for single Raining In London.

