Amanda Holden has dropped a big hint that she is one of the mystery celebrities hiding behind a wacky costume for ITV's The Masked Singer.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who has a talent for singing thanks to her early career on the stage, was hosting her flagship radio show for Heart FM, when she was quizzed by her co-host Jamie Theakston about whether she is Panda.

"Now Panda's an interesting one because, yet again, one of the hot favourites according to the bookies is none other than Amanda Holden as Panda. Panda, Amanda," Jamie began.

Amanda then dropped a big clue that she could be behind the mask, adding: "Well funnily, do you know, when I used to babysit for Claire and Lee Hayes, good morning, on a Saturday, their mum and dad owned a carpet shop, and they used to call me Panda, that was my nickname!"

The mother-of-two's radio co-star continued to tease her as he said: "The fact that your friends' carpet shop used to call you Panda, is a clear...

Is Amanda Panda? We'll have to wait to find out...

"It's the clearest indication yet, so I put it to you Amanda Holden, are you Panda?" to which Amanda cryptically replied: "I can't say, I can neither confirm nor deny."

Amanda clearly has the credentials for performing on stage. As well as releasing music into the charts, she's known for performing in musicals such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek and Stepping Out.

If the Britain's Got Talent star is revealed to be Panda, she'll be among the other famous faces who have already been unmasked including Heather Small, Will Young, Gloria Hunniford and Tom Chaplin.

Meanwhile, in last weekend's edition of The Masked Singer, the panel and viewers saw the first double elimination of the series. First to be sent home was Firework, who turned out to be After Hours star Jaime Winstone. The second celebrity unmasked was Doughnuts, revealed to be footballing legend Michael Owen.

