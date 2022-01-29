Joel Dommett has huge tribute to model wife Hannah at stylish London home The presenter lives with his wife Hannah Cooper

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett lives with his model wife Hannah Cooper, and their sweet love story is part of the décor with Joel's huge neon sign which reads: "You had me at emoji," alluding to the fact the couple met online.

GALLERY: See more of Joel Dommett's chic modern home

In an Instagram post, Joel admitted: "We met on this silly social platform. She sent me a DM simply containing [cat heart eyes emoji] - and I will never tire of telling people she messaged me first." He has declared his love for this bespoke piece of art – and we love it too!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joel Dommett films inside his swanky living room

This retro addition wouldn't be out of place in a swanky bar or nightclub!

In a revealing video posted to his Instagram Stories showed off his rather surprising living room which resembles a man-cave. In the clip, where the star is talking to his fans about his house plant troubles, he is standing in his living room which has striking black walls with one wall decorated entirely in wood cladding.

REVEALED: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

SEE: Declan Donnelly reveals Newcastle shrine in London home

Joel's neon sign has a sentimental meaning

His followers could also see the couple's monochrome rug and dark sofa with colour-pop cushions. As well as the contemporary décor, Joel has a guitar propped in the corner and a huge television screen mounted on the wall.

In one Instagram photograph, the couple posed together next to their ginormous television set to promote their own show, giving fans a closer look at the unusual wood-clad wall which makes a real statement.

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper have lived together since 2019

The couple purchased their house back in 2019, and it was a busy year for them as it was also when they said "I do" at a relaxed ceremony in Greece.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.