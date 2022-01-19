All you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia's new series The iconic show is back!

TV viewers in the UK became obsessed with Married at First Sight Australia in early 2021 as E4 aired series six. And fortunately for fans, there are more episodes on the horizon.

The gripping reality show is coming back for a ninth series, this time welcoming a fresh batch of hopeful singles who will all meet their spouse for the first time at the altar. Not only is the show hugely popular thanks to its drama, but viewers adore seeing true romance blossom – and many past couples are still together today!

Here's all you need to know about series nine – from the start date to who is taking part. Enjoy!

WATCH: The official trailer for Married at First Sight Australia series nine

When is Married at First Sight Australia series nine out?

Married at First Sight Australia is set to return to screens Down Under on Monday 31 January, 2022 and will air as normal on Channel 9. There's not yet been confirmation from E4 on when series nine will be made available for UK audiences; however, given the show's popularity, we're hoping they don't take too long. Watch this space…

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli from series six are one of the many couples who have lasted after the show

Who is in the cast of Married at First Sight Australia series nine?

The new series of Married at First Sight Australia will once again see eight brides and eight grooms paired up in the hope they live happily ever after. We've obviously not yet been told who will be paired with who yet, but here's a list of who you can look forward to seeing on screen:

The Grooms

Al, 25 – Carpenter from NSW

Andrew, 39 – Motivational Speaker from NSW

Anthony, 38 – Salesman/Pro Wrestler from VIC

Brent, 33 – Hospitality Manager from NSW

Cody, 30 – Swim Coach from NSW

Jack, 26 – Financial Planner from NSW

Jackson, 31 – Plumber from VIC

Mitch, 26 – Financial Planner from QLD

Meet the series nine grooms

The Brides

Domenica, 28 – Makeup Artist from NSW

Ella, 27 – Beautician from VIC

Holly, 36 – Cinema Manager from NSW

Olivia, 27 – Teaching student from NSW

Samantha, 26 – Fashion Brand Manager from QLD

Selin, 32 – Executive Assistant, NSW

Selina, 32 – Hairdresser, SA

Tamara, 29 – Operations Manager, QLD

Meet the series nine brides

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight Australia?

Fans of MAFSA will recognise the three experts, Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken from previous series and can look forward to seeing these dating experts return to offer their professional opinion on love and relationships.

John is a trained relationship expert who runs his own private practice in New Zealand in Australia. Mel was a practising psychologist for 20 years before she became a relationship expert and now works with women to build their courage and confidence.

Alessandra, who joined for series eight of the show, is a certified clinical sexologist from Puerto Rico who has over 20 years of experience helping couples maintain sexual chemistry.

