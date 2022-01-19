Francesca Shillcock
Get ready to head Down Under again as a brand new series of Married at First Sight Australia is coming to TVs…
TV viewers in the UK became obsessed with Married at First Sight Australia in early 2021 as E4 aired series six. And fortunately for fans, there are more episodes on the horizon.
MORE: MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis pleaded with Michael Brunelli to delay proposal
The gripping reality show is coming back for a ninth series, this time welcoming a fresh batch of hopeful singles who will all meet their spouse for the first time at the altar. Not only is the show hugely popular thanks to its drama, but viewers adore seeing true romance blossom – and many past couples are still together today!
Here's all you need to know about series nine – from the start date to who is taking part. Enjoy!
WATCH: The official trailer for Married at First Sight Australia series nine
When is Married at First Sight Australia series nine out?
Married at First Sight Australia is set to return to screens Down Under on Monday 31 January, 2022 and will air as normal on Channel 9. There's not yet been confirmation from E4 on when series nine will be made available for UK audiences; however, given the show's popularity, we're hoping they don't take too long. Watch this space…
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli from series six are one of the many couples who have lasted after the show
Who is in the cast of Married at First Sight Australia series nine?
The new series of Married at First Sight Australia will once again see eight brides and eight grooms paired up in the hope they live happily ever after. We've obviously not yet been told who will be paired with who yet, but here's a list of who you can look forward to seeing on screen:
The Grooms
Al, 25 – Carpenter from NSW
Andrew, 39 – Motivational Speaker from NSW
Anthony, 38 – Salesman/Pro Wrestler from VIC
Brent, 33 – Hospitality Manager from NSW
Cody, 30 – Swim Coach from NSW
Jack, 26 – Financial Planner from NSW
Jackson, 31 – Plumber from VIC
Mitch, 26 – Financial Planner from QLD
MORE: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Rebecca and Jake still together?
MORE: MAFS UK real-life wedding costs revealed – and they're so unexpected
Meet the series nine grooms
The Brides
Domenica, 28 – Makeup Artist from NSW
Ella, 27 – Beautician from VIC
Holly, 36 – Cinema Manager from NSW
Olivia, 27 – Teaching student from NSW
Samantha, 26 – Fashion Brand Manager from QLD
Selin, 32 – Executive Assistant, NSW
Selina, 32 – Hairdresser, SA
Tamara, 29 – Operations Manager, QLD
Meet the series nine brides
Who are the experts on Married at First Sight Australia?
Fans of MAFSA will recognise the three experts, Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken from previous series and can look forward to seeing these dating experts return to offer their professional opinion on love and relationships.
John is a trained relationship expert who runs his own private practice in New Zealand in Australia. Mel was a practising psychologist for 20 years before she became a relationship expert and now works with women to build their courage and confidence.
Alessandra, who joined for series eight of the show, is a certified clinical sexologist from Puerto Rico who has over 20 years of experience helping couples maintain sexual chemistry.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.