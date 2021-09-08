MAFS UK real-life wedding costs revealed – and they're so unexpected Have a wedding like Luke and Morag or Nikita and Ant

If you're one of the many viewers who have become hooked on that latest season of Married at First Sight UK (MAFS), then you may be wondering exactly how much the breathtaking weddings would set you back in real life.

The likes of Luke and Morag, Nikita and Ant and Matt and Dan have all tied the knot in stunning ceremonies across the UK – but how much did their venues cost?

British Radiator Manufacturer Stelrad looked at the MAFS filming locations and worked with local wedding suppliers to calculate the cost for hosting a wedding at Elizabethan stately home, North Mymms Park, and King Henry VII's former royal residence, Ashridge House.

The research found that the latter was the more expensive option, with a total cost of £24,850 for a 100-person wedding compared to £15,850 at North Mymms – and that's largely due to the venue price itself.

Weddings at Ashridge House cost around £19,500

While Ashridge House asks brides and grooms to pay £19,500, North Mymms Park comes in at less than half the price, costing £8,500. While this figure also includes tables and chairs and a pavilion for the evening reception, it is a dry-hire venue so it would cost around £2,000 more for catering, which is included in the Ashridge price.

According to Stelrad, most brides in Hertfordshire would spend £1,600 on a wedding dress with around £250 for any alterations. Wedding flowers would be £1,200-£1,500, a local wedding cake would cost £600-750, and photographers would set couples back £1,900.

Weddings at North Mymms Park cost £8,500

Of course, all of these costs can be reduced for smaller guest lists or those on a budget – for example, wedding cake designer Kim at Iced Images said a basic two-tier wedding cake would come to £250, which is around £400 less than the budget above.

Considering the average UK wedding in 2021 costs between £18,000 and £32,000, why not tie the knot in true MAFS style (minus the unknown partner, of course)?

