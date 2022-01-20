Catherine Zeta-Jones shares hilarious family video – 'just wave and smile for her' The star married Michael Douglas in 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones often shares sweet insights into her home life through photos and videos shared on her Instagram account. However, there are occasions that her family are less than enthusiastic about her love of filming!

This week, Catherine shared a video featuring her husband Michael Douglas and their two children together, Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones's children are NOT impressed in new family video

The family can be seen travelling across a snowy landscape in a carriage being pulled by two horses. Catherine then turns the camera on each member of the group – who are considerably less eager that the star.

"When your family just isn't up for another home movie shoot," the Chicago star captioned the video. "Check out the 'let's just wave and smile for her' attitude."

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

Nevertheless, fans urged Catherine to just keep filming. "The home movie shoots are the best!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "They may tease you now, but they will be so happy to have these memories in the future to view and share with their future families."

"Priceless memories…they will cherish in later years!" a third shared.

The family have a very close bond

Michael, 77, and Catherine, 52, have been married for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Catherine explained. "So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us.

Catherine and Michael have been married 21 years

"We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

