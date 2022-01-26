Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas slash asking price of $19.5m New York penthouse The couple listed their apartment for sale in July 2021

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have reduced the asking price for their Manhattan penthouse, after it failed to sale following six months on the market.

The couple originally listed the property in July 2021 for $21.5million (£15.9million), but have now revised the listing to $19.5million (£14.4million), according to reports.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse overlooks Central Park West, and boasts incredible views from its formal living room, which Catherine has previously showed off to her fans on Instagram.

It is located on the top floor of the Kenilworth building and has been opulently decorated throughout, with period details, high ceilings and large rooms that are sure to prove a tempting prospect to buyers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Manhattan penthouse is on the market

When Catherine and Michael bought the city residence it had 15 rooms, but they enlisted architect Thierry Despont to transform the space and reduce it to nine bigger rooms, including a living room that is nearly 40 feet long, and a master bedroom that's almost 27 feet long and has its own en-suite marble bathroom, and two large walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms.

Other highlights include a spacious wood-panelled library, a chef's kitchen with an industrial range cooker and double refrigerators, and access to a communal roof terrace.

The $19.5million penthouse has a wood-panelled library

Catherine and Michael have an impressive property portfolio, and also own a mansion in Irvington, New York, where they spend the majority of their time with their children Dylan and Carys. The 12-acre estate has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester, and has eight bedrooms, ten full and two half bathrooms, a gym, a games room and an indoor swimming pool.

They also own a house in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales, as well as a holiday home in Majorca, which Michael bought in 1990 with his former wife Diandra Luker.

