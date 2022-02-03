The Masked Singer: Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walk off in protest after reveal The judges left the stage in protest

The Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as the exiting contestant during a taping of the show last week.

MORE: The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more

The popular Fox series sees celebrities take to the stage concealed by elaborate head to toe costumes before they are revealed when voted off the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Thicke shares tour inside vast living room

According to Deadline, the two judges quickly left the stage in protest during a taping of the first season seven episode, while fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and bantered with the unmasked political figure.

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer US stars' families: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more

MORE: Inside Jenny McCarthy's impressive Illinois home - complete with its own golf green

The theme of the latest series is 'The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly' and the episode in which the former Mayor of New York City is revealed won't be aired until next month on Wednesday 9 March.

Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage following Rudy Giuliani's reveal

Guiliani has become a controversial figure in the US after pressing the claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former President Donald Trump.

Ken and Robin's decision to walk off stage has sparked a massive reaction from fans, who have taken to Twitter to support the judges.

Tweeting at Ken, one person wrote: "A lot of respect to you and Thicke for walking out of that show. You're a good role model," while another added, referencing his character in NBC comedy Community: "Thank you for walking out. I never thought that Señor Chang would be the voice of principled objection in America, but these are strange times. Appreciate you."

The episode will air in March

Other fans tweeted at Robin, with one person writing: "Thank you and @kenjeong for walking out on Rudy Giuliani. Thanks for standing up for democracy," while another added: "Thank you for walking out sir!!"

This isn't the first time the primetime show has proved controversial, however. The series faced criticism after politician Sarah Palin was unveiled as The Bear in 2020. She was eliminated after performing a rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot's Baby Got Back.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.