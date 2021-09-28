The Masked Singer fans convinced they know who Skunk is already Could the mystery singer be this R&B superstar?

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesday and promises another brilliantly entertaining hour of television. While the series is only just kicking off, many fans are convinced they've already worked out who Skunk is…

MORE: Jenny McCarthy teases exciting news about The Masked Singer

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers have been expressing their certainty that the celebrity behind the mask is R&B singer turned reality TV star Faith Evans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching the new season of The Masked Singer?

"Skunk on The Masked Singer is Faith Evans. I know her voice. Nobody sounds like Faith. Her voice is amazing," one fan tweeted, while someone else echoed this writing: "Faith Evans IS the Skunk on The Masked Singer. I'm calling it."

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer US stars' families: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more

MORE: All of the costumes and clues for The Masked Singer season six so far

Breaking down some of the clues, another fan said: "Skunk sounds like Faith Evans - took a break from her career to focus on family, Seoul could be "Soul" as she won the Lady of Soul award."

A fourth added: "The Big Book…Biggie Smalls Clue AND the Mole on the Skunk face is a clue. Yup it's Faith Evans."

Viewers are convinced Faith Evans is the mystery singer behind the Skunk mask

So far, the FOX show has seen three famous faces unveiled, including Lakers basketball star Dwight Howard, Kill Bill actress Vivica A Fox and singer Toni Braxton who were revealed to be Octopus, Mother Nature and Pufferfish, respectively.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shows off radiant glow in leopard-print bikini

Elsewhere in the first episode, the Take It Off buzzer was introduced which is a new feature for the sixth season. The way the buzzer will work is that at any point in the show if one of the show's panelists think they're certain they know who is behind a mask, they can press the buzzer for the chance to win two points, helping them on their way to the Golden Ear Trophy.

If they guess correctly, not only do they get the points, the contestant has to unmask and will immediately be eliminated. However, if the guess is wrong, the mystery singer will stay in the competition while the panellist loses two points and will have to face an "absolutely humiliating" penalty.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.