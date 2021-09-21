Meet The Masked Singer US stars' families: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and more See the cutest snaps of their families here

The Masked Singer is set to return to screens on Wednesday 22 September, with a brand new line-up of wacky and wonderful masks set to take the stage to show off their singing skills.

As the new series kicks off, why not get to know the families of the show's judges and host a little better? From Nicole Scherzinger to Nick Cannon, find out all about their loved ones at home here...

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong is married to wife Tran Ho. Like Ken himself, Tran is a medically trained doctor. Tragedy struck the couple in 2008, one year after they welcomed twin daughters Zooey and Alexa when Tran was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ken has twin daughters with wife Tran

Ken was by his wife's side throughout her battle, which he described as the "worst time of [his] life". Despite being given a 23% chance of survival, Tran made a full recovery and has been cancer-free for 12 years.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy is married to former New Kids on the Block boy bander and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg. While they don't have any children together, the couple who have been together since 2013 both have children from previous relationships. Jenny shares one son with ex-husband John Mallory Asher, while Donnie has two sons from his marriage to Kimberly Fay.

Jenny is married to Donnie Wahlberg

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans are totally loved up! The couple, who met in 2019 when Thom appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a group of male rugby players, have shared several intimate selfies to Instagram since making their relationship official in January 2020.

Nicole is dating Scottish rugby player Thom

Thom, 35, even penned a touching tribute to The Pussycat Dolls singer, 42, to mark International Women's Day. "I am immensely proud of you and everything that you stand for," the rugby player wrote alongside a photo of Nicole.

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary share three children together: two-year-old Mia Love, one-year-old Lola Alain and four-month-old Luca Patrick. The couple, who have been together since 2015, became engaged on New Year's Eve three years ago but have not yet walked down the aisle together.

Robin and April are parents to three children under three

Robin, 40, is also father to ten-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Nick Cannon

Host Nick Cannon recently became a father for a seventh time! In June, within the space of just over a week, Nick fathered son Zen with model Alyssa Scott and twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The TV star also and his ex-partner Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. Their first child together, a boy named Golden Sagon Cannon, was born in 2017.

Nick and his ex-partner Brittany Bell and their son

Nick also shares nine-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, who he was married to for eight years. Since their split, the former couple have remained on good terms and put their kids first.

"We'll always be a family," he previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We make the kids the number one priority, for them to see their parents together and for everybody to get along and have a good time."

