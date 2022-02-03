Holly Willoughby opens up about suffering from hair loss after pregnancy The presenter revealed her experience on This Morning

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has opened up about suffering from hair loss after pregnancy.

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes return to show amid Phillip Schofield's absence

The presenter spoke about her experience during Thursday morning's show during a segment about hair care.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning viewers complain after on-screen blunder

Speaking to stand-in host Josie Gibson and hair and scalp specialist Lisa Caddy, Holly said: "After pregnancy, that whole front bit of my hair just fell out."

Pointing to the top sides of her forehead, she said: "These bits, here. Then they grew back."

"Then you get a little tufty fringe," added Josie.

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals whether he will present Dancing On Ice on Sunday

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby addresses new reports of 'rift' with Phillip Schofield

Guest specialist Lisa reassured the two presenters that post-pregnancy hair loss is "really common".

Josie Gibson stepped in for Phillip Schofield on Thursday

Holly's revelation about her hair loss comes on her first day back presenting This Morning following a two-week break to focus on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

At the start of Thursday's show, Holly revealed that she had been filming the show in the Alps of Northern Italy and "doing all sorts of crazy stuff".

The presenter also said that it was very cold at the filming locations and that she had "heat packs in places I didn't know existed".

While Holly didn't partake in any of the tough challenges, she did try and have a cold shower, but only lasted "about ten seconds".

Holly opened up about her post-pregnancy hair loss

Josie is standing in for Phillip Schofield after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night. The father-of-two announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of his positive lateral flow test with the caption: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a facepalm emoji. He revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

Phillip made an appearance via Zoom on Tuesday's show and expressed his concerns about missing Dancing on Ice on Sunday. He said: "There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there. We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.