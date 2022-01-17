Holly Willoughby temporarily leaves This Morning - details

This Morning viewers were left confused when they tuned into the ITV show on Monday morning to see Rochelle Humes hosting alongside Phillip Schofield, rather than usual presenter Holly Willoughby.

While viewers can look forward to seeing Holly every Sunday for Dancing on Ice, she won't be returning to the weekday magazine show "for the next few weeks".

Rochelle will be standing in for Holly's usual Monday to Thursday slot. Taking to her Instagram page, the Saturdays singer posted: "Back at @thismorning. In for my girl @hollywilloughby for the next few weeks…Hope to see you at 10."

The presenter was flooded with comments from fans praising her fabulous outfit as well as expressing their excitement to see her stand-in for Holly. One person wrote: "Looking fab as always! Ready to smash it and do a great job," while another added: "Yes Roch! Looking forward to watching you, looking gorgeous."

Holly is currently taking two weeks off to focus on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, HELLO! understands. The show, which she is fronting alongside comedian Lee Mack, will "follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of ‘extreme athlete’ and well-being icon Wim Hof, AKA ‘The Iceman’," the BBC says.

Rochelle Humes will be standing in for Holly for the next few weeks

This Morning fans were left baffled by Holly's absence, however, and took to Twitter. One person wrote: "Holly off again?" while another added: "Holly on another break?!"

A third added: "Holly did one week of the show and is now off can’t relate."

Other fans realised that she could be filming for her new show, with one person writing: "Has Holly really defected to work with Lee Mack on the beeb. #ThisMorning. I don't blame her, Mack is brilliant, esp Not Going Out comedy (which was a lockdown find, ironically)."

