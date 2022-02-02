Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin are the nation's favourite presenting duo – most recently delighting viewers with their game show, Limitless Win.

The most recent instalment of the show was typically tense, with two contestants eventually walking away with £30,000. But Dec had some disappointing news to later share with fans.

One viewer tweeted the pair to remark: "@antanddec That was another superb and tense Limitless Win show, with even more fun questions too!!! Well done to Sarah and Fiona with winning £30,000." In response, Dec wrote: "Can't believe it's the last one next week! D."

Unsurprisingly, fans of the show were quick to react. "What?!?! last one already? after next episode is saturday night takeaway returning?" one asked, while a second echoed: "Already!! That's flown by, but hopefully that means not too long to wait until takeaway :))"

"Didn't know next week is the last episode, I thought the series would run for 6-8 episodes. Hoping for more Limitless later in the year," wrote a third, and a fourth said: "Last one next week????? Are you joking???!!!! Awwwwww!!!!! Me and my wife are loving limitless win. Doesn't feel like it's been on long. Hope you guys do it again."

It comes after former winners Kathryn and Will revealed what Ant and Dec are really like behind the scenes of their ITV game show during an interview with Lorraine Kelly.

"Aren't they [Ant and Dec] the loveliest boys?" the host asked, prompting Kathryn to reply: "Oh, so nice. They're just like on TV, they're just the same."

Will added: "They were very kind to us beforehand, we got to meet them and break the nerves a little bit and they introduced themselves to us," as Kathryn reiterated: "They were so nice."

The winning couple went on to describe their "crazy" experience on the show. Kathryn said: "It was unbelievable and we've never been in a studio [before], with all the lights and Ant and Dec, so the whole thing was just so surreal. It was absolutely crazy."

