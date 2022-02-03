Kate Garraway admits it's 'weird' to be taking over from Piers Morgan ahead of new role The GMB star's first guest is John Barnes

Kate Garraway has opened up about her new role away from Good Morning Britain as she prepares to make her debut on Life Stories on Thursday evening.

MORE: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard left devastated over the loss of beloved GMB guest

The GMB host, who is replacing her former colleague Piers Morgan on the ITV night-time show, will be joined by former footballer John Barnes as her first guest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on GMB ahead of the episode airing, Kate confessed that it was "weird" to be taking over from Piers.

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway apologise after on-air blunder

EXCLUSIVE: Dr Hilary details GMB colleague Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

Susanna told viewers: "Tonight at nine o'clock it is Kate Garraway's Life Stories", to which Kate exclaimed: "It sounds so weird." Ben then encouragingly replied: "It sounds so right."

Susanna went on to say: "You, of course, did the interview that marked the end of Piers Morgan's Life Stories and then he handed over the baton." However, Kate joked: "Handed or I grabbed whichever way you look at it."

John Barnes is Kate's first guest on Life Stories

On chatting to the football legend, Kate explained: "What an extraordinary life to tell a story on, a great person to start with. Extraordinary footballing career and extraordinary life generally."

Kate's latest role was announced back in October. Speaking about her new gig, Kate previously said: "I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on-air and off.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already." She added: "It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.