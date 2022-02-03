Kaley Cuoco shares bittersweet news about future of The Flight attendant HBO Max confirmed season two of The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has shared a series of special pictures from the set of The Flight Attendant season two, revealing they only have a "few more days left" of filming.

The actress took to social media to thank "a few humans who have made it so special", sharing that she will "miss them with all my whole [heart]." The pictures were largely taken behind the scenes and include the cast and crew making funny faces, keeping warm and showing off their strong bond.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco scared on the set of The Flight Attendant

In a second post, Kaley added more pictures and captioned it: "Expect more photo dumps comin at you!

"Bittersweet ending season 2. So proud of what we did! @flightattendantonmax couldn’t have done it without this team."

Co-star Mo McRae was one of the first to comment and thanked Kaley "for keeping it so damn fun everyday".

"I don't want it to end!!!!!" added Monette Moio, Kaley's stunt double.

Kaley shared tons of behind-the-scenes pictures with fans

Some fans wanted to know if there would be a season three, but Kaley has kept quiet about the news.

The comedy-drama series is a retelling of the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It follows Kaley's Cassie Bowden as she goes on the run from authorities after waking up in a hotel room in Bangkok next to a dead body.

The end of series one sees the murder of Alex Sokolov finally resolved. Cassie's friend, Buckley, was revealed towards the end of the show as being an undercover hitman named Felix, who was ordered to murder businessman and Cassie's love-interest, Alex, in his hotel room by criminal boss, Victor.

The show is coming to a wrap on season two

Now the murder has been tied-up, it's possible that season two could focus on a new case that comes to light during Cassie's jet-setting life as a flight attendant.

Fans are no doubt hoping for more information regarding Cassie's ex-colleague, Megan, who was discovered to be working within espionage for the Korean government and on the run from the law.

It then transpired that their other colleague, Shane, was in fact working for the CIA and trying to uncover Megan's crimes and even offered Cassie a job as an agent – could this be the arc for season two?

