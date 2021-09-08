Kaley Cuoco teases first look at Flight Attendant season two The actress shared some gorgeous snaps from filming

Kaley Cuoco is currently filming season two of the brilliant comedy-drama The Flight Attendant – and the actress couldn't resist sharing a few snaps on her social media from her time on set.

Posting on her Instagram while shooting in Europe, the Big Bang Theory star could be seen looking stunning rocking her character Cassie's signature blonde bangs. Kaley wrote in the caption: "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back @flightattendantonmax season 2 prepare for yet another turbulent decent… [sic]"

The star, who was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance as air hostess Cassie, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram Stories, drumming up excitement even further. Although Kayley hasn't confirmed her location for filming, by the looks of her photos and Instagram stories the story has taken the cast and crew to Berlin.

Suffice to say Kaley's followers were loving her look and the sneak peek at season two. One person said in the comments: "Dear Kaley, Welcome to my hometown (Berlin). I hope you have a great time. I'm already looking forward to the 2nd season... see you soon."

Another wrote: "I love Cassie!!! You are wonderful in this role," as a third commented: "You look gorgeous dear! I cannot wait for season 2! Have a wonderful time in Europe."

Kaley is filming Flight Attendant season two in Berlin

The Flight Attendant, which received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, follows Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who finds herself waking up in bed next to a murdered man.

The show, a retelling of the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, sees Cassie on the run from authorities while trying to figure what happened to deceased businessman, Alex.

Although season one wrapped up the plot, HBO clearly trust in the writers and team to create another gripping story. Kaley, who also served as an Executive Producer, expressed her excitement at season two getting the green light. "To say that I am elated would be an understatement," she said in a statement.

"The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success."

