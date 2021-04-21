Will there be a series two of The Flight Attendant? Kaley Cuoco starred as the lead in the drama-comedy

The Flight Attendant on HBO proved to be hugely popular when it aired earlier this year thanks to its witty one-liners and turbulent plot, so it's no wonder that fans are eager to know if the drama-comedy is coming back for more.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse inside bedroom at home in LA

The eight-part show, which stars Kaley Cuoco as lead role Cassie Bowden, is a retelling of the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and sees Cassie on the run from authorities after waking up in a hotel room in Bangkok next to a dead body.

So is the story over? Find out details here – but warning! Spoilers for The Flight Attendant series one ahead…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Flight Attendant - official trailer

HBO announced that The Flight Attendant would be returning for series two in a statement: "We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics.

"We congratulate Kaley […] along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next."

Kaley, who starred in the show and served as an Executive Producer, also echoed the excitement at its return. The Big Bang Theory star said: "To say that I am elated would be an understatement. The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success."

MORE: Dakota Johnson set to star in brand new Netflix period drama – but fans are divided

MORE: Stranger Things fans angry after update on season four release

Kaley as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant

There's not yet confirmation of dates regarding series two, but HBO is yet to begin production on the new episodes so fans are set to wait a little longer to see Cassie take flight once again.

The end of series one sees the murder of Alex Sokolov finally resolved. Cassie's friend, Buckley, was revealed towards the end of the show as being an undercover hitman named Felix, who was ordered to murder businessman and Cassie's love-interest, Alex, in his hotel room by criminal boss, Victor.

MORE: 77 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Now the murder has been tied-up, it's possible that series two could focus on a new case that comes to light during Cassie's jet-setting life as a flight attendant. Fans are no doubt hoping for more information regarding Cassie's ex-colleague, Megan, who was discovered to be working within espionage for the Korean government and on the run from the law.

It then transpired that their other colleague, Shane, was in fact working for the CIA and trying to uncover Megan's crimes and even offered Cassie a job as an agent – could this be the arc for season two? We can't wait to find out!

The Flight Attendant series one is available to watch on Sky TV and NOW.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.