Kaley Cuoco so excited as she shares amazing The Flight Attendant news The actress starred in The Flight Attendant earlier this year

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories to share some amazing news with fans – and it's safe to say the actress was excited.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse at epic home bar inside LA mansion

Earlier this year, Kaley starred in HBO's critically-acclaimed The Flight Attendant. The comedy-drama series follows Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley, an alcoholic flight attendant who finds herself waking up in bed next to a murdered man.

The show was initially only available for people to watch on streaming service HBO Max, and Sky in the UK, but in a post, Kaley revealed the show was now on another platform.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco stars in The Flight Attendant trailer

Sharing the news from Get Your Comic On, Kaley told fans that the eight-part series was now available to watch on iTunes UK.

"#TheFlightAttendant SEASON ONE IS AVAILABLE NOW ON iTUNES UK!" she enthused.

The series was well-received by critics and was nominated for 11 awards, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress starred in The Flight Attendant

Kaley herself was also nominated for five awards, including Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco films insane home gym at $12million mansion

MORE: Kaley Cuoco looks just like her mum in rare family photo

The show ultimately only scooped one award, with director Susanna Fogel winning the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Kaley had the best reaction to missing out on Screen Actors Guild success as she retreated to her luxurious bedroom at her $12million mansion.

The star was still in her beautiful pink dress from the virtual ceremony, as she cosied up onto her bed, drank from a small can and tuned in to Schitt's Creek.

Kaley shares her home with husband Karl Cook, and the paired looked so loved-up in a recent series of photos.

Kaley and Karl married in 2018

The star shared a number of photos on her Stories, of the couple looking relaxed and happy as they soaked up the last of the evening sun in baggy tees as they lounged on a comfy-looking sofa.

One photo saw the lovebirds pose for a snap, and Kaley captioned the image: "Now having a photo shoot cause this natural sunset mood lighting is epic."

Kaley and Karl married in a lavish outdoor ceremony in 2018, which included a horseshoe floral installation, monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

The pair moved into their incredible Hidden Hills mansion in 2020. Their enormous backyard features a swimming pool with a separate Jacuzzi section, as well as an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.