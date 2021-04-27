Kaley Cuoco gave fans a new look inside her monochrome living room as she cuddled up to her pet dog for a series of photos - and it features a home bar.

The Flight Attendant star, who lives in the exclusive area of the Hidden Hills in LA, was lying on her giant L-shaped couch which she had covered with fluffy blankets.

Mimicking her pet pooch, Kaley pretended to yawn and joked: "When you sleepy...", before the next snap showed the pair staring wide-eyed at a focal point off-camera, adding: "But then you see a squirrel."

In the background of the black-and-white photos, the room is decorated with white walls with a bar area that has cupboards filled with glasses and drinks.

There are marble worktops and clear stools where Kaley and her husband Karl Cook can sit and enjoy a drink, while three glass pendant lights hang overhead.

On either side, two alcoves hold shelves that display candles and sweet family photos, including her pets.

The Flight Attendant star shared a peek inside her monochrome living room

Another photo Kaley previously posted revealed the lounge space has wooden beams and a coffee table, as well as big sliding glass doors that lead into the garden.

The Big Bang Theory actress and her husband bought the $12million mansion in Los Angeles in 2020. She has shared several peeks inside the property since moving in, particularly during the SAG Awards.

Kaley cuddled up to her dog in the sweet snaps

For her virtual appearance, Kaley filmed a video from her stunning bedroom which is designed with natural wooden flooring with a large bed and a tall white headboard, and a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace.

Posing in the same bright pink frock in her garden, Kaley unveiled her stunning swimming pool with a separate jacuzzi section, as well as an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions.

The actress lives with her husband Karl Cook

Elsewhere, Kaley has converted her garage into an impressive home gym where she has filmed several gruelling workouts.

The star's garage space, with its special rubber flooring, has a large entranceway that allows her to exercise with a breeze from the great outdoors. Inside, there is a futuristic-looking gym surrounded by grey cupboards, as well as a static bike, a treadmill, a VersaClimber and more gym equipment.

