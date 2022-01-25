Kaley Cuoco shares hilarious struggle of shooting second season of The Flight Attendant Kaley plays the titular flight attendant in the HBO Max show

Kaley Cuoco has been having the time of her life while working on the second season of The Flight Attendant, but she revealed that all may not be as perfect as it seems.

In a clip she shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that there was something hilariously sinister afoot the set of the show.

One of her castmates, who was taking the video, could be heard whispering a countdown before eventually jumping out with a group of others to scare Kaley.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco scared on the set of The Flight Attendant

In the cover of a cold nighttime, the actress was unable to spot them coming and eventually got terrified to the point that she had to walk far away from the group to recover.

She wrote with the hilarious clip: "This is literally every day. This entire cast and crew has plotted against me and now scares me at every turn. I am not safe."

The Big Bang Theory star included more clips of herself getting scared by members of the HBO Max show's cast and crew to prove her point.

Kaley's castmates would often scare her while on set

However, it's all ultimately all done in good fun as Kaley has shown before that she and the rest of her The Flight Attendant family enjoy a close bond.

It was also recently announced that there was a new and exciting addition to the cast with Sharon Stone having signed on for a pivotal character.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, 63, will have a key part in the new episodes playing the role of Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of main character Cassie, portrayed by Kaley.

According to Variety, Sharon's character has grown fed up of Cassie's drinking problems and is keen to remain estranged from her air hostess daughter.

The actress was excited to have Sharon on board

Kaley was clearly thrilled by the choice and shared a photo of the pair cuddled up on a sofa, writing: "Welp, I can finally share this news... hi mom , I love you @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

