Sharon Stone has landed a role in the upcoming second season of HBO comedy-drama, The Flight Attendant. The Academy Award-nominated actress, 63, will have a key part in the new episodes playing the role of Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of main character Cassie, portrayed by Kaley Cuoco.

According to Variety, Sharon's character has grown fed up of Cassie's drinking problems and is keen to remain estranged from her air hostess daughter.

More details of how Lisa will be written into the new episodes are not yet known, but we're looking forward to finding out! Kaley was clearly thrilled to have the Hollywood star take on the role of her on-screen mother.

Sharing a photo of the pair cuddled up on a sofa on Instagram, the Big Bang Theory star said: "Welp, I can finally share this news... hi mom , I love you @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

Kaley Cuoco shared her excitement on Instagram

Season one of The Flight Attendant received glowing reviews from critics and TV fans alike, and even landed Kaley nominations at the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Cassie.

The eight-part show is a retelling of the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and sees Cassie on the run from authorities after waking up in a hotel room in Bangkok next to a dead body.

Sharon will play Cassie's mother, Lisa

A return date for the HBO show is yet to be announced, however, Kaley has been sharing updates on production for season two on her social media for a number of months now, meaning filming is well underway. Here's hoping for a 2022 release!

After the murder of Alex was tied-up at the end of season one, it's possible that series two could focus on a new case that comes to light during Cassie's jet-setting life as a flight attendant. Fans are no doubt hoping for more information regarding Cassie's ex-colleague, Megan, who was discovered to be working within espionage for the Korean government and on the run from the law.

It then transpired that their other colleague, Shane, was in fact working for the CIA and trying to uncover Megan's crimes and even offered Cassie a job as an agent – could this be the arc for season two?

