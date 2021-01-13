James Bond movie No Time to Die release date pushed back again Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond was originally meant to be released in April 2020

Bad news for James Bond fans as it has been reported that the release date for the much-anticipated film, No Time to Die, has been pushed back yet again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was originally intended to be released in April 2020 before it was delayed until November of the same year. It was then pushed back to April 2021, and now Deadline has reported that the film will once again be moved until November 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The new film will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, sparking rumours about which star would replace him in the franchise's future.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been at the top of the list following his performance as the dishy Duke of Hastings in the Netflix period drama, and has since responded to the reports that he will be taking over as James Bond.

Chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I think the internet thinks a lot of things, that's one of the more pleasant ones, so I'm pleased as far as that goes. But I think, there might be an element of cultural translation here."

He continued: "If you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge. You get a 'B' word merit badge."

Regé-Jean then admitted he was delighted to be considered in the reports: "I'm glad to have the badge, I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it's a badge."

