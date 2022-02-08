Rachel Stevens comforted by fans as she breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit The star sang her partner's praises

Rachel Stevens has finally spoken out after being voted out of Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

The former S Club 7 singer shared a picture of herself alongside her partner Brendyn Hatfield, accompanied by a heartfelt message in which she called him "the most gorgeous human".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens undergoes very glamorous transformation

"Wow, what an incredible experience… I've taken away so much from my time @dancingonice," she began her post.

READ: Rachel Stevens' actor husband she met aged 12 – everything you need to know

RELATED: Ben Foden's wife hits out at Dancing on Ice: 'Just a popularity competition'

"I was surrounded by such an amazing team of people, learnt so much and made memories to last a lifetime. It definitely wasn't the start @brendynhatfield and I had hoped for but I'm so so proud of what we achieved together and I truly couldn't have asked for a better partner.

Rachel shared a sweet picture of herself and her partner Brendyn

"Just the most gorgeous human… kind, patient and so incredibly talented, it was such a pleasure to learn from you every day and I've most definitely made a friend for life, thank you for everything."

She then went on to thank her fans for all the support whilst on the ITV show and paid tribute to the production team.

She added: "Not forgetting my fellow contestants, wishing you all loads of luck, enjoy every second, I'll be cheering you on!"

The pair missed their first show because of an injury Rachel sustained

Friends and fans rushed to comfort her, with former S Club 7 co-star Jo O'Meara writing: "You should be so proud of yourself Rachel!! You looked beautiful last night! Love you lots."

Her partner Brendyn remarked: "I loved every second. Watching how elegant, gracious, and determined you have been through the whole process has meant so much to me. I'm so happy that our paths crossed and we shared this journey together. Here’s to friends for life."

Many fans revealed their sadness at her departure, and one wrote: "Bizarre ridiculous voting last night, what a shame you are out so early. Not your fault. Silly public voting for clearly less good skaters. All the best in whatever you do next. I’m a celeb perhaps?"