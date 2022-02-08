No Return: viewers all have same reaction to episode one Sheridan Smith stars in the gripping drama

Sheridan Smith was back on our screens once again on Monday night for the debut of ITV's gripping drama No Return and viewers are having the same reaction to episode one.

The new four-part series follows the story of parents Kathy and Martin, whose world is turned upside down when their 16-year-old son Noah is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while on a family holiday in Turkey.

WATCH: What did you think of episode one?

The first episode seems to have gone down very well with viewers as many spent Monday night binge-watching the rest of the series.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the show, with one person writing: "Just boshed my way through all episodes via @itvhub after seeing the first one on @ITV tonight... Brilliant, loved it @Sheridansmith1. Really good TV," while another added: "Just finished the whole of #NoReturn in one sitting. Absolutely fantastic show, so gripping."

Viewers spent Monday night binge-watching the whole series

A third person praised the compelling script, commenting: "So I may have binged all of #NoReturn by @dannybrocklehur already, and it was phenomenal. Besides the brilliant drama, and the outstanding performances, the stories of family, sexuality, and differences were so wonderfully written and portrayed."

Other viewers praised Sheridan Smith's performance as distraught mother Kathy, with one person tweeting: "@Sheridansmith1 you continue to amaze me! Just binged all episodes of #NoReturn tonight and WOW! You were spectacular! Such an emotional story and incredibly told. I’m still crying. Absolutely amazing," while another added: "@Sheridansmith1unbelievable… I’m in tears #NoReturn."

Fans praised Sheridan Smith's performance

A third person agreed, writing: "@Sheridansmith1 knocking it out of the park, as usual, in #NoReturn. Loving the new series - great acting. Sheridan really is a brilliant actress and deserves all the work she gets. The more series/shows the better. Love seeing her on my screen."

No Return continues on ITV on Monday 14 February at 9pm and is available as a box set on ITV Hub and Britbox.

