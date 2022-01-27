Ruth Langsford reveals her hair secret and fans are in shock The Loose Women star stunned fans with her new look

Ruth Langsford always looks fabulous, mainly due to her effortless style and signature blonde, bouncy blow-dry that she rocks on Loose Women - and the 61-year-old star has finally revealed her hair secret.

Leaving fans in shock on Wednesday morning, the wife of Eamonn Holmes stunned her Instagram followers when she revealed she owes her thick and glossy mane to hair extensions. In a video shared with her 1 million fans, Ruth checked in with Surrey-based salon Leo Bancroft, who proceeded to swap out her tape extensions with flat tip bonds.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford unveils her major hair secret

"So this is how it was done," Ruth told fans. "Changing my tape extensions to new Flat Tip Bonds. Had a few more than I usually get… the result is subtle but believe me, I can really feel the difference. As you can see, I don’t have them for length, just for volume. Thank you for a great job @extensions_bylauren and thanks @leobancroft for the recommendation!"

Quick to react to her hair transformation, fans rushed to the comments to share their shock that Ruth's hair secret was in fact, extensions.

Ruth had her hair extensions re-fitted

"Well I am so surprised Ruth, I never knew you had extensions in," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Whaaaa? I would never have known you had extensions, so natural looking."

"Wow Ruth, never knew you had extensions. They look fab," wrote a third fan.

Ruth isn't the only celebrity to opt for extensions to enhance her natural hair, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Helen Flanagan and even Meghan Markle opting for princess-like extensions. So, what do you need to know before following in Ruth's footsteps?

Olia Cutz, hair extensions expert and founder of The Extensionist said: "Only have hair extensions fitted at a professional salon, to guarantee that your natural hair won’t be damaged. It's always best to invest in good quality hair care so that your hair extensions last for a long time.

Ruth opted for Flat Tip Bonds to enhance her natural hair

Ruth previously had tape extensions, which Olia explains are quick to apply and ideal for fine hair. "This method involves sandwiching your hair between two strips of tape hair extensions and pressing them together - they can last up to 10 weeks if you look after them."

The This Morning presenter then switched to Flat Tip Bonds, otherwise known as 'Ultra Bonds', which Olia explains are "as small as half the grain of rice and see-through."

"This helps to create a seamless blending of the hair extensions with your natural hair, ensuring that nobody needs to know that you are wearing hair extensions at all!"

