Loose Women's Coleen Nolan gets candid about weight struggle

After telling the other panellists that she only has to "look at a chocolate bar" to put on weight, she recalled times when her late father could eat a "whole loaf of bread" and not put on a pound while she struggled.

The panel of women were discussing the new weight loss injection, which could soon be available on the NHS, when Coleen opened up about her food dilemma. She said: "It's funny because I think everyone knows that when you're sitting there and you're eating chocolate, crisps and pizza, you're going to put on weight.

"There's nobody that doesn't know that and I think for people who have never experienced what it's like when you look at a chocolate bar and put on weight, which is me, it's hard for them to understand."

"Janet, to me, has never been overweight," she added.

Coleen opened up to her fellow panellists

Fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter insisted that she has been overweight over the course of her life, saying that her doctor once told her that she'd exceeded the weight limit for women her age and height. Coleen responded: "But I've gone weeks over that line, not a day. I've gone months ahead."

The television personality then went on to explain how her father could eat a "whole loaf of bread" and not gain weight, while she and her mother couldn't. She said: "My dad could eat a whole loaf of bread in front of me, with lashings of real butter and he never put on a pound, where as my mother did and I did.

"Then he'd go, 'Well just don't eat it,' and I'd go, 'That's fine for you because you can eat what you want or not eat what you want,' but it's hard to just stop sometimes. We all know."

