Ruth Langsford makes brave admission about 'struggle' with Eamonn Holmes after having Jack

Ruth Langsford has opened up about how she struggled to cut back from work and sacrifice her financial independence after giving birth to her son, Jack.

Speaking on Loose Women on Tuesday, the presenter revealed that while her husband Eamonn Holmes was "very happy" for her not to work in order to look after their son, Ruth found it a "struggle".

The panellists were discussing a segment about the impact of differing incomes within relationships when Ruth said: "I found it really hard, actually, when I had Jack and I didn't stop working completely but I scaled right back and I had the luxury afforded to me because Eamonn was doing well and he was very happy for me to not work but I found it a struggle, not him.

She continued: "He's very generous and very supportive but I found it difficult that even when I bought him a present, I sort of thought, 'Well, it's not really my money. It's his money,' which is the wrong attitude because I was at home looking after our child and so I actually couldn't wait to get back to work.

"As soon as I started working again I just had that feeling of that's mine, I'm earning again now," she added.

Ruth also revealed that she's always felt the need to have financial independence throughout her life. "For me, financial independence was always very important," she said. "I think from quite a young age I realised there were too many women in unhappy relationships because they felt tied because they weren't financially independent, they couldn't see a way out. So they are thinking, 'Where would I go? What would I do? I don't have my own money.'

"So I always had that in the back of my mind of like I need to earn my own money, have my own money, have that independence."

