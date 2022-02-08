Magpie Murders' Lesley Manville gets an unexpected visitor in exclusive clip We're so looking forward to the new crime drama

We love a good crime drama, and BritBox's new series Magpie Murders is one we cannot wait to check out.

MORE: Conversations with Friends reveals first trailer and release date - and it's sooner than you think

The twisty tale, which has been described as a "murder mystery within a murder mystery" is based on Anthony Horowitz's novel of the same name and HELLO! have an exclusive clip to share with readers ahead of its premiere on Thursday 10 February 2022. Check it out below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out this exclusive clip of new BritBox drama Magpie Murders

Starring Lesley Manville, who will soon be making her debut on Netflix series The Crown, Foyles War star Tim McMullan and Line of Duty's Danny Mays, the series focuses on a literary editor who finds herself tasked with solving the murder of her star author after he is found dead.

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Call the Midwife reveals big news following heartbreaking latest episode

As the synopsis reads: "Susan Ryeland is the editor for infamous, best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway. When she receives an unfinished Conway manuscript, featuring his hugely popular detective Atticus Pünd but no sign of the author himself, she is set on a path with little idea that it will change her life forever."

Will you be watching the new crime drama?

The six-part series also stars Bridgerton actress Pippa Haywood and Michael Maloney, who has previously appeared in the likes of The Crown and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

MORE: Regé-Jean Page lands new role in Netflix series – but fans are disappointed for this reason

In the short clip from the show's third episode, Lesley's character finds herself drawn into the head-scratching mystery of how Conway met his death - so much so that she is now plagued by visions of his fictional detective, Atticus. As Conway's final, unfinished manuscript lies beside her on the sofa, Atticus tries to tell her that betrayal could be the killer's motive.

"I'm not interested in a murder investigation right now," she says as she holds her head in her hands. She then exasperatedly storms off to bed as Atticus gives her one final warning: "I would advise you to be careful, Mrs Ryeland. Betrayal hurts." Consider us intrigued!

Magpie Murders will premiere on BritBox on Thursday 10 February 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox