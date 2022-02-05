Outlander creator reveals prequel series is in the works - details We are too excited!

Outlander fans will be delighted to hear that the brains behind the popular show has an exciting new project in the works.

MORE: Outlander fans spot surprising details in new photo of Claire Fraser

Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander novels which have been adapted into the hugely successful StarzPlay series, has revealed that she has begun writing a prequel series about her much-loved hero Jamie Fraser's parents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to season six of Outlander?

Taking to Facebook this week, Diana shared with her fans the potential opening line of the book, which she has been working on over the last few years, alongside the tenth instalment in the Outlander series.

Alongside a photo of some red ivy trailing down a terracotta wall, she wrote: "And it is only a line - but I think it's possibly the first line of the book:

MORE: See the stars of Outlander and their real families

MORE: Here's how you can watch season six of Outlander before anyone else

"'Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie—well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she'd think about that later—grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries.'"

Are you an Outlander fan?

She added that while she has "barely begun" working on the new novel, she has "more written" but will not be posting more for some time.

The American author first teased that she was working on the prequel back in 2020 after a fan tweeted her asking if she had ever considered telling the story of Jamie's parents, Ellen and Brian Fraser.

The prequel series will shine a light on Jamie's family history

They wrote: "Have you ever thought of writing a prequel to Outlander about Jamie's parents? His mom Ellen sounds like quite a gal. Murtagh loved her (boar tusk bracelets) & MacRannoch also loved her (pearls) & his parents' love sounds very intense like J&C." Diana sent fans wild when she confirmed the news, simply replying: "Yes. It's in progress."

She opened up more about the exciting news during an interview with Town & Country magazine shortly after the publication of the eighth Outlander novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, last year.

MORE: Outlander viewers have worked out huge season six storyline

"The other major thing that I'm working on right now is the prequel volume, which is the story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian and Ellen ... That one is actively talking to me," she said.

"I've been carrying that one around in my head for quite a while, so I know quite a bit about it. And I've just started serious work on it, you might say. So I have actual scenes, things like that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox