When a new movie comes out with Benedict Cumberbatch leading the cast, it's bound to be worth a watch. And it seems new Netflix film, The Power of the Dog, will be no exception.

The upcoming movie, which looks as if it's going to be a big hit with critics and fans, will see The Imitation Game actor take on the part of a rancher alongside other big names such as Kirsten Dunst. Intrigued to know more about the film? Make sure you check out the official trailer below and read on for all the information about The Power of the Dog here…

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's The Power of the Dog

What is Netflix's The Power of the Dog about?

Based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog tells the story of a cowboy named Phil Burbank, a rancher who falls in love with a boy named Peter, the son of a widow, Rose, who moved to the ranch Phil owns with his brother. Rose and George meet at a restaurant and immediately fall in love and marry. But Phil soon realises his own feelings for the family.

The synopsis reads: "Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love."

The new film is out later this month

Who stars in Netflix's The Power of the Dog?

As mentioned, Benedict Cumberbatch will be appearing in the new movie as cruel lead character, Phil Burbank, who runs a ranch with his brother, George, played by Jesse Plemons.

Are you looking forward to watching?

Kirsten Dunst (Spiderman, Jumanji), who happens to be married to Jesse, will be playing the role of widow Rose Gordon who married George after moving her son, Peter, to the ranch. Playing the part of Peter is Kodi Smit-McPhee. Also appearing in the film is Thomas McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Adam Beach, Peter Carroll and more.

When is Netflix's The Power of the Dog out?

Fans won't have to wait much longer for the film. The Power of the Dog, which is already generating award-season buzz, is released in cinemas from 17 November and will be available on Netflix from 1 December.

