Penelope Cruz displays big appearance transformation in latest post She can pull off any style though

Penelope Cruz's appearance has often played a part in her appeal as a performer, but she's not shied away from transforming herself for a role if need be.

The actress showed off just that with her latest social media post, where she reposted a snippet from one of her latest film releases, Official Competition.

The critically acclaimed Spanish comedy features Penelope alongside Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez, and features her sporting a relatively different look.

In the clip, the actress delivered her dialogue in an all-black leather outfit and glasses, with her sleek brunette locks replaced by a longer, bushier red-headed do.

While it definitely looked quite different from her usual style, she was still able to pull it off quite well, a testament to her abilities as an actress.

The caption for her post translated to: "Surely Julio Iglesias would disagree. #Official Competition, a comedy about the atrocious world of art with Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez.

Penelope showed off a completely new style for her film Official Competition

"February 25 only in theaters," she concluded, revealing that the movie would get a wide theatrical release later in the month.

Many fans took to the comments to react to the clip with laughter, flame, or heart emojis, and one fan even wrote: "I didn't understand one word you said but my lord Jesus you look so amazing saying it!"

The Volver star has been having an incredible year so far, receiving immense critical praise for her role in Parallel Mothers during awards season.

Penelope even discussed her relationship with Parallel Mothers director and friend Pedro Almadovar in a virtual conversation with fellow actress Laura Dern.

The actress opened up about her relationship with Pedro Almadovar to Laura Dern

She shared an excerpt of the conversation on her social media as well, gushing over how they were able to inform each other's work.

The caption read: "Pedro Almodóvar's films inspired Penélope Cruz to become an actress, in the hopes that she could work with him one day. #ParallelMothers is their seventh film together."

