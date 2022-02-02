Ben Shephard shares rare photo of night out with wife Annie The couple tied the knot back in 2004

TV presenter Ben Shephard shared a rare photo of a night out with his wife this week, and it looked like they were having fun!

The picture was re-posted from Bremont Watches co-founder Giles English's account, and it showed Ben's wife Annie beaming as she stood in-between Giles and her husband, who also smiled for the camera.

Giles teasingly captioned the image: "A rose between two thorns," and Ben added: "Out on a school night too!!"

The star has been married to Annie since 2004, and they've been together since 1995. The couple now share two teenage sons, Jack and Sam.

Last week, Annie and Ben enjoyed some time together during the day, with Ben revealing that they took advantage of the milder weather by going for a walk. However, he joked that they had "hit peak middle age" after deciding to take flasks of tea with them.

"It’s happened - we’ve hit peak middle age. Went for a walk with @mrsannieshephard in the afternoon sunshine, and we took flasks of tea! So Rock n Roll! #sorrynotsorry," Ben captioned the photo, which showed him clutching a blue flask as his wife drank her tea as she walked alongside him.

The couple enjoyed a night out

His followers soon assured Ben that he and Annie had nothing to be ashamed of, and several expressed their envy at his plans, including Gaby Roslin, who asked the Tipping Point host if she could join him soon.

"Please can we go for our walk soon and have a middle-aged cuppa?" she asked. Others agreed there was "nothing better", while one commented: "It’s the little things."

Ben will no doubt be glad to have been able to get out and about, after revealing a few weeks ago that he had suffered a "knee incident" that he was receiving treatment for after he fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL last year.

