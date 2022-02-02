Outlander fans spot surprising details in new photo of Claire Fraser Are you ready for the Droughtlander to end?

Outlander season is almost among us. The STARZPlay historical drama will soon be back on our screens for series six and the excitement is starting to build among fans.

Bosses behind the show, which stars Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe as leading characters, have been sharing some first look images at the fan-favourite characters – and a recent photo of Catriona as Clare Fraser has got fans talking.

Posting on the official Instagram and Twitter pages for the drama, a close-up moving image of Claire showed the character looking sombre in a snow blizzard. But fans seem to be in agreement that Claire has been made to look older for the new snaps.

The caption simply read: "Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp Randall Fraser. #Outlander." A fan responded with one comment: "Can’t wait!! That pic of her seems kinda altered. Her eyes aren’t that deep set." Another agreed writing: "Her eyes are made dark because she is has gotten older."

Outlander's Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

A third also picked up on the detail, tweeting: "Yeees but why so much grey hair?" while a fourth simply commented on the snow storm surrounding Claire, tweeting: "The Storm is coming with a vengeance."

Outlander has a huge fanbase, so it's no wonder that the cast and crew get asked about the future of the show and how long the story will continue. On the drama's future, Caitriona admitted the decision was out of her hands as an actor.

"I don't know. I mean, we've only been picked up for one more season," she told Radio Times.com. "But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then, you know, why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

"The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge," the official synopsis reads. "The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family."

Outlander season six will premiere on March 6 on Starzplay.

