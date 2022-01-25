Outlander drops major plot hint for season six - but fans are divided The historical drama is returning soon...

Outlander has been teasing its dedicated viewers in the lead-up to its return next month. Fans have been dissecting every detail released in anticipation for the new episodes - but a recent announcement regarding a major plot hint has them divided.

In a post shared on the drama's official Instagram account, the title of each new episode was revealed in a series of photos – but it was episode six, titled The World Turned Upside Down, which caught fans' attention.

Some noticed the title of the episode was a potential reference to the Battle of Yorktown, which took place between the British and American army in 1781 during the American Revolutionary War. Viewers were then convinced this meant former founding father Alexander Hamilton would pop up at some point in the new series.

One excited fan wrote in the comments: "If episode six is a Hamilton reference I'm even more excited and scared. This season is gonna take us for a wild ride." Others were also loving the fact that the episode title coincidentally happens to be the name of a song from the popular Broadway musical, Hamilton, which is based around the Revolutionary War.

Check out the Outlander season six titles here

"I see that episode title, #TheBattleofYorktown1781..." another added, as a third wrote: "Do I spy a Hamilton reference?!" The period drama's timeline spans across much of 1700s, and George and Martha Washington were featured in season four, so fans are naturally hoping for a Hamilton-Outlander crossover.

However, other die-hard Outlanders were less convinced and were quick to point out that the episode title is also a chapter title from the book series, so the inclusion of the historical figure is still up for debate!

"Sadly, I would be shocked, as he isn't in the books. However, they haven't stuck completely to them so it is possible that he is. I'd just be really surprised."

Another added: "Being a big fan of the musical I think it would be cool... but it could be a small part like Washington in season four." Fans will have to wait and see what the episode entails when it returns to screens on March 6, 2022!

