Sam Heughan shares 'personal' new details of passion project – and fans react The Outlander actor is passionate about giving back

Sam Heughan has taken to social media to share details of a "meaningful" passion project he is embarking on. The Outlander actor posted a number of images on his Instagram explaining his beloved My Peak Challenge has a personal new spin on its campaign.

Writing about the fitness programme, which launches at the end of January, Sam explained in the caption: "In other exciting news – this one is really meaningful to me personally – MPC2022's charity partner is @onetreeplanted.

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares new clip of Outlander season six

"It's an environmental non-profit on a mission of global reforestation. They work to plant trees in areas all over the world in partnership with local communities to create the maximum positive impact for nature, people, and wildlife."

The star's followers often praise Sam's philanthropic efforts and thank him for raising awareness for important causes. One person wrote in the comments section: "Oh Sam I love the logo!!! And what a wonderful charity choice!! Cannot wait to see 2022 #MPC."

A second added: "Really looking forward to 2022! What a lovely charity we are supporting this year! Hooray!" as a third echoed this, commenting: "Love it Coach! Thank you! Ready for #mpc2022 so excited for you!!!"

Sam shared the update on his Instagram

Away from his passion for exercise and charity work, Sam is best-known for portraying Jamie Fraser in STARZPlay series, Outlander, which returns for its sixth season in March.

The 41-year-old recently revealed some intriguing new details about the new episodes. Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, he explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.

"This season we've had the build up to this War of Independence, this revolution. Jamie's been on the side of the British, he knows they're the losing side. As we get closer to that point, stakes are higher. Not only as the country as a whole, but in Fraser's Ridge as well. A revolution in the home as well."

