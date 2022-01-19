Jenna Dewan shares details of working with her real-life fiance on The Rookie The Rookie airs on ABC

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has shared with fans that her fiance in real life Steve Kazee played her character Bailey's "abusive psychopath" husband on the show.

In recent episodes fans have seen Bailey's ex return after a stint in jail. But despite claiming he was a changed man, it was unveiled that he had charmed his way into an early release and was planning to ruin Bailey's life.

"Yes, that was really fun to watch," Jenna has now shared, speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday.

"That's Steve — that's my fiancé in real life and they asked him to come on and play my husband who is a narcissistic abusive psychopath, basically."

She continued, of working with the 46-year-old: "It was interesting, it was fun. We've never worked together before and it was obviously super intense.

"It was such a cool experience because you basically get to do that and come home like, 'Oh, I got to yell at you all day.' Got that out of my system!"

Jenna and Steve are enaged in real life

Jenna also thanked fans for sending her message to share their own similar stories.

"It was wonderful, I heard from so many people about that portrayal and women who are in abusive relationships and how you unravel from that," she added.

The 40-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the movie Step Up and the series The Resident, first appeared in the cop drama in the season three finale.

The pair are parents to one son

Following her debut, showrunner Alexei Hawley teased that her character could potentially become a love interest for Nathan Fillion's lead John Nolan.

She has since become a series regular, and updated her fans with a photo from the set and wrote: "The news is out…! So excited to continue working with the amazing cast and crew on @therookie! Bailey’s journey has just begun."

Fans have also been calling on Pete Davidson to become a regular; the comedian plays John's brother and is occasionally seen on the series which films in Los Angeles.

Jenna is now a series regular

Nathan shared an image of the two together on set in 2021 and captioned the image of them with kind words about the actor: "To say I'm a fan of Pete Davidson is an understatement.

"His work is always relaxed, natural, and understated. I'm so pleased he's come back to The Rookie to play Nolan's brother again. It's a treat to work with this guy, and a bigger treat to call him a friend. If you didn't see the episode last night, it's not too late to stream it on Hulu."

