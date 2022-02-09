This Morning's Dr. Ranj Singh inundated with support after revealing mugging experience We're sending all our love to the This Morning star

This Morning favourite Dr. Ranj Singh has revealed that he was mugged on Tuesday night, explaining that the experience left him feeling "stupid and a bit embarrassed".

READ: Holly Willoughby shares concern over 'touching' Phillip Schofield following return to This Morning

Taking to Twitter, the TV doctor said: "I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from SoHo when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me. It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn't hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could have been so much worse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning viewers left in tears after heartbreaking story

He added: "I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that's not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

SEE: Alison Hammond looks bold and beautiful in sheer cover-up

INSIDE: Vanessa Feltz's wild £3.5m home where fiancé Ben sleeps in a separate bed

"I wasn't going to say anything because I felt stupid and a bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe. Look out for each other peeps x."

In a follow-up post, he assured fans that he was fine, saying: "I'm OK. A little shaken, but mostly just angry about it all because he approached me as if he needed help.

Be careful out there peeps x pic.twitter.com/P76YEycpFS — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) February 9, 2022

Dr. Ranj shared this statement

"I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine. Another life lesson learned."

His fans were quick to offer their support as ITV journalist Paul Brand wrote: "So sorry Ranj, hope you’re not too shaken xx."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's bedroom routine confession will divide fans

READ: Phillip Schofield reveals exciting update amid This Morning absence

Another added: "Omg I'm so sorry this has happened. Glad you're ok that's the main thing," and a third penned: "Sorry to hear that, hope you're ok. Nothing to be embarrassed about at all, it can happen to anyone."

A fourth echoed a previous remark, as they posted: "Genuinely so sorry that this happened to you. Please be careful about taking any blame/responsibility. You have nothing to be embarrassed about. Wishing you well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.