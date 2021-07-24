Al Roker leaves the Today show studios for new venture The weatherman has been with NBC since 1978

Al Roker was inundated with support from fans as he announced he was leaving the Today show studio in New York for something exciting.

But before panic sets in, the weatherman isn't ditching his role for good, as he is just headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

MORE: Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

Al shared a video on Instagram on his way to the airport and captioned it: "The first part of an adventure, to do @todayshow @3rdhourtoday from the @tokyo2020 @olympics #letsdothis."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates son Nick's 19th birthday

He's been teasing his hosting plans with comments on his co-star, Savannah Guthrie's, posts from Japan.

Al said he couldn't wait to see her face leaving fans wondering if he was travelling to Tokyo or anticipating her appearance on the TV.

MORE: Al Roker left speechless in video featuring newly-married daughter Courtney

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks stunning in latest swimsuit photo

The father-of-three was met with a very happy reaction as fans commented: "Good luck," and, "safe travels," while others said: "Looking forward to watching you in Tokyo."

Al was headed to the airport to fly to Tokyo

Some of Al's social media followers told him to look after himself, perhaps making reference to his ill health last year.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer but fortunately was given the all-clear after successful treatment.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks like a movie star in swimsuit photo

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts gets fans talking with personal family photos

Earlier this month he worried fans with his appearance in a photo in which he was sweating profusely. In the snapshot, Al - who documents his daily walks - was dripping with sweat and had clearly had a tough exercise session.

Al surprised fans with his post-workout photo

He captioned the image: "Channeling #richardsimmons #sweatinwiththeoldies @sunyoswego," but despite his jokey message, fans urged him to slow down.

It looks like Al is in tip-top condition and looking forward to his stint in Japan and his fans can't wait either.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, will likely remain in New York with their youngest son, Nick, where they can proudly watch Al do his thing from the highly-anticipated Olympic games.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.