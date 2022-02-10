Kym Marsh lands exciting new role after sharing wonderful baby news It's been an amazing week for the former Corrie star

Kym Marsh has shared some exciting news with her fans! The actress is returning to the world of soaps after landing a new role on Waterloo Road.

Confirming the news on Thursday, the 45-year-old said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it's such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can't wait to get going!"

WATCH: Kym Marsh shares exiting news with fans

The 45-year-old is set to play a school canteen worker named Nicky Walters when the BBC programme is rebooted later this year. Over the past year or so, Kym has been busy hosting Morning Live since she left Coronation Street.

Over on Instagram, Kym remarked: "Meet the new staff at @WaterlooRoad #WaterlooRoad @BBCiPlayer @BBC. I am absolutely delighted to be joining @waterlooroad and can't wait to get started!! It's going to be so lovely working back in good old Manchester again!! Exciting times!!

"I'm also really chuffed to be still part of the @bbcmorninglive family, and will be on screen every Monday morning, on the swivel chair, with my pal @gethincjones."

Executive producer Cameron Roach said: "We're incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that alongside the return of Kim Campbell we're creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road. We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room."

Kym is returning to soaps

The news comes shortly after Kym was "bursting" with excitement as she shared the amazing news that her son and his fiancée were expecting their first child together.

The former One Show star shared a photo of a calendar on the month of August, when the baby is due, alongside three photos of baby scans, a cuddly, and a white baby top that read: "Baby Cunliffe." She also shared a photo of her son, David, alongside his fiancée Courtney, holding up a photo of their baby scan.

In her caption, Kym enthused: "I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!! I'm so very proud to announce I am gonna be a 'YaYa' again!!!

"My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August! I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much."

