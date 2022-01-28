Today Show stars Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker respond after Family Guy joke

Today Show stars Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker were over the moon on Friday when they discovered they had been name-checked in Family Guy.

Dylan, who recently returned from maternity leave, shared the news with her co-anchors including Craig Melvin and Shenielle Jones, revealing that her husband had told her they had been referenced on the 9 January episode. The short clip sees Peter tell his wife Lois he had purchased her an exercise bike after he "saw it on the Today Show".

WATCH: Family Guy name-drops 3rd Hour of Today

Lois replied: "Second hour with Hoda and Savannah, or third hour with the nonsense people?" and when Peter confirms it was the second hour, Lois is happy and asks to see the bike.

"This is, like, the highlight of my career," Dylan shared over Al's ecstatic cheering as he exclaimed: "We made Family Guy! We made Family Guy!"

Craig however was less sure, asking: "We’re the nonsense people?"

Shenille then pointed at Al and blamed him, joking: "It’s your fault," but Al was pleased with the veiled insult, retorting: "Thank you. I wear it. I’m very happy. We’re the nonsense people!"

The anchors were over the moon

Dylan, who was out on maternity leave for the past few months, only returned to the show this past week, but it was to a warm welcome from all of her co-hosts.

Savannah Guthrie included shots of herself and Dylan catching up behind the scenes, along with an emotional one of the two locked in a tight embrace.

"She's back!!!!! So happy to have @dylandreyernbc back home with us," she captioned her post, with Dylan sweetly responding: "I've missed you!!!"

Dylan with her three children

Sheinelle also shared a picture of the pair of them together alongside the message: "Guess who’s back tomorrow from maternity leave?! The gang is reunited! See you soon! @todayshow @dylandreyernbc."

Ahead of her first day back, Dylan penned an emotional message on Instagram revealing that while she was looking forward to returning to work, she would understandably miss being with her children too.

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!) As I prepare to go back to work in a week, I’m baffled by where the time has gone. Looking back, though, I realize…we squeezed A LOT in!!"

