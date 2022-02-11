Loose Women's Frankie Bridge talks feeling 'distressed' about her son's sleep troubles

Frankie Bridge has opened up about feeling "distressed" by her son Parker's sleep struggles and night terrors. The TV star and singer, 32, who shares eight-year-old Parker and six-year-old Carter with husband Wayne Bridge, was appearing on Friday's episode of Loose Women when she told her fellow panellists about the sleep issues.

"Sometimes they often talk or sometimes they just shout but, Parker often cries a lot when he has them," the I'm a Celebrity star began. "He'll be there hysterically crying and I'll be like 'Parker, are you okay? It's okay, Mummy's here.'"

Frankie continued: "[But] he's completely asleep so he's not aware that I'm even there or that I'm in the room. He doesn't remember a thing."

The Loose Women star then added that despite Parker feeling okay at the end of it, she finds it worrisome herself. "So I'm distressed and I'm like 'Oh no is he okay? He's really upset', and I'm trying to cuddle him and calm him down. And then in the morning I'm like, 'Parker do you know what you dreamt about last night?' And he's like, 'No?' It's the strangest thing."

Frankie spoke about her son's sleep during Friday's edition of Loose Women

Frankie and her fellow panellists then went on to discuss how sleep in general is often side tracked when you're a busy working mum, but how it can affect one's mental health. The Saturday's star, who has been open and candid about her mental health struggles in the past, added: "For me, with depression and anxiety, whenever I've gone to the doctors, sleep is a massive thing.

"The first thing they'll say is 'How's your sleep?' and if my sleep's bad they say, 'We can't do anything about your anxiety and depression until we've sorted your sleep out.' We all have so much going on in our lives that actually sleep just becomes the bottom of our worries."

