Coleen Nolan opens up about heartbreak following loss of 'second mum' The presenter spoke on Loose Women following the sad loss

Coleen Nolan has shared her heartbreak following the loss of her "second mum". The singer and TV personality appeared on Monday's Loose Women along with Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, and Jane Moore when she broke her silence on the passing of her aunt Teresa.

"We're all ok at the moment because when they get to the stage where their time is done, you want them to go to sleep," Coleen told her co-stars. "That's exactly what she did in the end. She was out of pain and we were all there."

The panellist then opened up about the bond she had with her aunt, explaining: "The thing about my aunty Theresa was that she was genuinely like a second mum – taking nothing away from my wonderful mother. She was my mum's sister, so when my mum passed away she was the last one of that generation."

She continued: "She was a massive part of [our] family, so it's a massive loss. She's going to be very sadly missed in our family."

Last week, the official Instagram account for The Nolans released a statement to fans breaking the news of Teresa's passing from skin cancer. "Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years," it read.

A tribute to Teresa was shared online

"Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents' generation left. Rest In Peace, Auntie."

The post on social media was accompanied by a series of throwback snaps of Teresa and the famous siblings, which was then retweeted by Coleen and her sisters Anne, Linda, Maureen and Denise.

Coleen's sisters Linda, 62, and Anne, 71, shocked fans in 2020 when they revealed they were both diagnosed with cancer - days apart from one another. Linda is suffering from incurable liver cancer, while Anne is battling breast cancer. The Nolan Sisters singers tragically lost their sibling Bernie Nolan to breast cancer in 2013.

