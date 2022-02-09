Everything you need to know about Netflix's Catching Killers season two The compelling docuseries has returned

Calling all true-crime documentary fans! Netflix's gripping docuseries Catching Killers is back with a second series and we can't wait to binge-watch it.

The series explores the cases of notorious serial killers, with the investigators giving an in-depth insight into the chilling details behind each case and how they solved them. Read on to find out everything we know about season two, including which murderers feature in the new series.

What is Catching Killers about?

Catching Killers is a true-crime series that looks at how some of the most notorious killers in American history were tracked down and caught. Each episode sees detectives, witnesses and analysts break down the methods they used to catch the perpetrators and how the cases impacted their personal lives.

The series gives viewers a peek inside the minds of the murderers as the detectives reveal the many patterns they spotted during their investigations.

The experts also give an explanation of the efforts they went to while solving the crimes and how advancements in forensics and crime scene technology proved crucial in some cases.

Season two is available on Netflix now

Who features in Catching Killers season two?

While the first series gave an in-depth analysis of some of the world's most notorious killers such as the Green River Killer and Aileen Wuornos, the second season also looks into the lives of infamous murderers.

Episode one focuses on the BTK killer, also known as Dennis Lynn Rade, who killed ten people between 1974 and 1991, while episode two focuses on Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur, who murdered eight men between 2010 and 2017.

Detectives give an in-depth insight into the chilling details of each case

Episodes three and four centre on Phoenix serial shooters Dale Hausner and Samuel Dieteman, who committed an enormous amount of drive-by shootings as well as arson between 2005 and 2006.

Catching Killers release date

The new series arrived on Netflix on February 9, 2022 so now's the time to get binge-watching!

