Netflix reveals six superhero series are leaving streaming platform – and fans aren't happy

Superhero fans are not going to be happy with Netflix. Several of the streamer's most-loved Marvel shows are being taken off the platform next month.

On Friday 11 February, fans were left perplexed after noticing that the warning "This show is available until 1 March" had been added to the title cards for Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, The Punisher and Iron Fist. Netflix has since confirmed that all six shows are being removed from the service as the rights have reverted back to Disney.

However, Disney has not made any announcements as to when the series will be added to their streaming library. As a result, viewers currently making their way through the respective shows may have to wait a while before they can dive back in.

Unsurprisingly, fans have had a lot to say upon learning the news. Taking to Twitter, one questioned: "But… it's a Netflix produced show? Why would they do that? Isn't the point of having a streaming service so that your original stuff has a place to live as well as media you've bought the rights to?"

Another wrote: "Netflix removing Daredevil at the end of the month just when I started rewatching, feels personal to me," while someone else said: "NOOOOO!!! I just started Iron Fist, this is so ANNOYING."

Daredevil is among the shows being taken off Netflix

A fourth added: "I kind of seen this coming. Not only does Disney own the rights to half of Marvel, but Sony owns the rights as well. Plus the shows on Netflix, weren't doing so well (my opinion) I just hope each show does well, wherever they go."

The move will see over 160 episodes across six shows taken down from the streamer and added to Disney+, which is the home of Marvel series WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If…?, Loki and Hawkeye.

Fans of Marvel at least have new series, Moon Knight, to look forward to - and potentially fill their viewing schedules as they wait for the six aforementioned shows to join the streamer.

Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and the late Gaspard Ulliel, the series, which is set to be released on 30 March 2022, follows a mild-manner man who works in a store and struggles with a major sleep disorder. As he becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

