Sweet Magnolias season three: everything we know so far Warning! Season two spoilers ahead

Sweet Magnolias returned to Netflix for season two at the start of February, and fans of the show wasted no time in getting stuck in.

While viewers were delighted to see Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue back with their weekly Margherita nights, the series once again ended on a major cliffhanger leading viewers to take to social media in their droves to demand season three. So will there be more episodes? Here's what we know...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the Netflix series?

Will Sweet Magnolias be back for season three?

We hope so! There's not been official word from Netflix bosses yet, but given how popular the series is with viewers, we would be very surprised if season three didn't get the green light.

There's no official word from Netflix bosses yet on season three

The first series hit Netflix in May 2020, and the news of season two came just two months later in July 2020. With this in mind, it seems likely then that we're just a few months away from a renewal announcement. How exciting!

Who will star in Sweet Magnolias season three?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley and more of your favourite Serenity residents are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

All of the main cast are expected to return for season three

Annaliese Judge, Logan Allen, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Dion Johnson and Brandon Quinn, who make up the rest of the main cast, should all be back too.

What will happen in Sweet Magnolias season three?

Well, a lot it seems! Showrunner Sheryl J Anderson has been very vocal about plans for season three and recently spilled on what major storylines viewers can expect if the show does make a comeback.

Speaking to Collider, she revealed that she is keen to explore Noreen's story now that she and Bill's baby has been born. She also says that season three could delve into the aftermath of Cal no longer being coach following his shocking arrest in the season two finale.

Are you excited for more episodes?

The mysterious woman who slashed Dana Sue's tyres and confronted Annie at the wake will also be revealed in the new episodes, with Sheryl telling TV Line: "She's been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores."

Is there a trailer for Sweet Magnolias season three?

Until filming has started, we won't see any new footage from Sweet Magnolias season three sadly, but keep checking back here as we'll keep you updated on any new developments!

