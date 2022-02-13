Catherine Zeta-Jones' Super Bowl appearance proves she hasn't aged a day The actress posted to Instagram ahead of the big game

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked as glamorous as ever in a series of throwback snaps from her appearances at various Super Bowl games over the years.

The actress shared her excitement for the upcoming sporting event by posting images that show Catherine cheering from the sidelines along with husband Michael Douglas and son Dylan - and they prove that she hasn't aged a day!

She captioned the post: "Super Bowl over the years!!! Love it!! Let’s go guys!!!!"

An avid football fan, the Chicago star has attended many football games over the years with her family. In one of the photos, Catherine can be seen looking effortlessly chic while wearing a sophisticated cream pantsuit with cat-eye shades.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with praise for the actress, with one person writing: "You still look stunning through the years!!," while another added: "Oh my beautiful goddess."

Catherine looked chic in a cream pantsuit

A third person commented: "This post just made me love you more!"

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the 56th Super Bowl on 13 February.

The post comes just days after The Terminal actress announced that she is due to star in Disney Plus' new series National Treasure, based on the film franchise.

The actress has attended previous games with her family

She shared a picture to Instagram showing off her new look for the project, wearing a brown patterned shirt, skinny jeans and a cowboy hat. She wrote: "'National Treasure' here I come! So excited to share my next adventure with you. Just about to embark on this fantastic @disneyplus project.

"Grab your map, hold on to your hat and let's go!!!!! #NationalTreasure," she captioned her post, and fans were left enthusiastic.

Catherine will star in the new Disney plus series

"It's gonna be amazing just because they have you in it," one wrote, with another saying: "Woot woot! Excited to see this!"

According to Deadline, Catherine is due to play the character of Billie, a "billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

